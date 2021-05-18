Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.