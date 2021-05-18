Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

