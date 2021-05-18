Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,804. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

