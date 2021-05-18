Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.47 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.