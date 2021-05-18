Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of National Beverage worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

