Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 408.2% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 106,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,248 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 416,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.