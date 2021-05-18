Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.61 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,053,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

