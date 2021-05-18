Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of WD-40 worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $243.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $175.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.