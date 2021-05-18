Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

