Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.99 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

