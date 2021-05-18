Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

