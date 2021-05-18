Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 246,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

