Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,054 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BCE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.