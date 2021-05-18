Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $559.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.