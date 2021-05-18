Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 156,204 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

