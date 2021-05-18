Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,614 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of Landstar System worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.51 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

