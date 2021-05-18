Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,080 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.26 and its 200 day moving average is $702.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,777 shares of company stock worth $7,361,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

