Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,542 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,326,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,941,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

