Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 482 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

