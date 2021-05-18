Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 55,371 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

