Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,192 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of UniFirst worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

