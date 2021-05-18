Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.