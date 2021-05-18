NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBSPF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

