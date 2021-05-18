NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00013100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $147.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00335006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,329,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

