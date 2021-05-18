Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $37.41 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00005016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 32% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $746,407.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00040604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014179 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,882,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,494,209 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.