Needham & Company LLC Trims eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

