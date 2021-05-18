Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 19,022 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,133,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WATT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.