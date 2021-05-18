NeoWorld Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

About NeoWorld Cash

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

