Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.97 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $629,177.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,078.06 or 0.99919990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00049326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00208633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

