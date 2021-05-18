NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetEase by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NTES opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

