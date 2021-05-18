NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $37,050.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,850.00.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

