Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $279.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 272.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.01.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

