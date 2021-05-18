New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.28. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 259,822 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

