New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $208,835.14 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 789,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

