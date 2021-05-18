Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 556,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 145,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.