Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00007039 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $12.12 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

