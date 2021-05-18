NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,409.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.46 or 0.02539692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00665078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006644 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

