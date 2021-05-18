NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,862 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.27% of NextEra Energy worth $395,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,011. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.