NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.