Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$7.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

