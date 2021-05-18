Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$7.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
