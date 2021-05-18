NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.13 million and $145,727.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $954.34 or 0.02289841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

