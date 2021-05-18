NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $426,821.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $60.13 or 0.00137878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

