Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.21

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 3766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

