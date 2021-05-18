NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $70,544.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.12 or 0.07762726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.41 or 0.02496252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00673966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00202337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.00774526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00670400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00574032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,109,980 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

