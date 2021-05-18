NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 2.4%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 479,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,746,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

