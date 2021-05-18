Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Noir has a market capitalization of $511,225.31 and approximately $821.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00083751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00326356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,484,412 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

