Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

