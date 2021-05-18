Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

