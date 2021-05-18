Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $668,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

