Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

NOVT stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $93.94 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.