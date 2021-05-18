Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
NOVT stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $93.94 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
